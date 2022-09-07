Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday

Washington County fair ends on Tuesday
Washington County fair ends on Tuesday(wtap)
By Alexa Griffey and Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 6, 2022 at 10:46 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tuesday was the last day of the Washington County Fair.

The fair started on Saturday, September 3.2022. It was filled with livestock exhibitors, a tractor pull, harness horse racing and pageants.

There was a junior fair livestock sale Tuesday afternoon. The final day ended with some drag racing at 7 p.m. Booths were town down from 6-8 p.m. and then the midway closed at 11 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
Former Ohio Valley University students come together to find answers on transcripts issue
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
St. Marys residents and officials come together to rescue hawk
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
World’s second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
Sheetz, a major Mid-Atlantic restaurant and convenience chain, announced it will celebrate...
Sheetz reduces diesel fuel prices for a month

Latest News

After recessing their special session with no movement in their two bills, the House has been...
W.VA Speaker of the House calls for House Delegates to return to special session
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County
Marietta's 46th annual Sternwheel Festival kicks off Friday night at 6 o'clock. Boats have...
Boats are lining up in preparation for the 46th annual Sternwheel Festival.
Ritchie Co. Schools gets involved in the teaching pilot program
Ritchie Co. Schools gets involved in the teaching pilot program