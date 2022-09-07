Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tuesday was the last day of the Washington County Fair.

The fair started on Saturday, September 3.2022. It was filled with livestock exhibitors, a tractor pull, harness horse racing and pageants.

There was a junior fair livestock sale Tuesday afternoon. The final day ended with some drag racing at 7 p.m. Booths were town down from 6-8 p.m. and then the midway closed at 11 p.m.

