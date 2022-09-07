West Virginia sees a decline in overdose deaths

Naloxone hydrochloride (NARCAN)
Naloxone hydrochloride (NARCAN)(Stephanie Alvarez Ewens / CVS)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the CDC, West Virginia is seeing a decline in overdose deaths.

The Mountain State was one of six states to see a decline in deaths between March 2021 and March 2022.

West Virginia was down 3.63% in overdose deaths, according to the report.

The only state with a larger decrease was Virginia.

Some have credited the decline to the growing use of Naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses, throughout the state.

Wednesday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia, and dozens of locations are handing out free Naloxone with training on how to use it.

Below is a Facebook post from the Tygart Valley United Way with a full list of locations and times where you can learn how to help “Save a Life”:

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
The Washington County Fair continues after avoiding tragedy
Riders on the Top Thrill Dragster speed along on May 1, 2003, at Cedar Point Amusement Park, in...
World’s second-tallest roller coaster is permanently closing
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County
Washington County fair ends on Tuesday
Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday
Sandra K. Roush Obit
Obituary: Roush, Sandra K.

Latest News

Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
WTAP News @ 6 - Grissinger arrested
United Way Alliance of the MOV kicking off its annual campaign
United Way Alliance of the MOV kicking off its annual campaign
Event leaders will give out Narcan and free Narcan training this Thursday.
Local organizations will give out free Narcan and Narcan training for Save a Life Day
Restaurant worker shortage continues following pandemic
Restaurant worker shortage continues following pandemic
Dan Kincaid talks about his books to a captivated audience.
Local library hosts book signing event for author with West Virginian roots