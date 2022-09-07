West Virginia sees a decline in overdose deaths

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - According to the CDC, West Virginia is seeing a decline in overdose deaths.

The Mountain State was one of six states to see a decline in deaths between March 2021 and March 2022.

West Virginia was down 3.63% in overdose deaths, according to the report.

The only state with a larger decrease was Virginia.

Some have credited the decline to the growing use of Naloxone, the drug that reverses overdoses, throughout the state.

Wednesday is “Save a Life Day” in West Virginia, and dozens of locations are handing out free Naloxone with training on how to use it.

Below is a Facebook post from the Tygart Valley United Way with a full list of locations and times where you can learn how to help “Save a Life”:

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.