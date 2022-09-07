Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase

(MGN)
By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WOOD COUNTY, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sherrif’s Office says a woman was arrested Wednesday after leading deputies on a chase.

Her name is Skye Grissinger and she is from Florida. The sheriff’s office sent WTAP a press release that a deputy tried to pull her over in a black Jeep for speeding on Interstate 77. The sheriff says she made a U-turn and started going the other way.

She then crashed into the center divider wall of the interstate near mile marker 173. The car then caught on fire.

Deputies say the car had been reported as stolen from Muskingum County, Ohio.

She is in jail and is facing charges in Ohio as well.

