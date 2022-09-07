W.VA Speaker of the House calls for House Delegates to return to special session

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia’s Speaker of the House has called the House back for a special session starting on Monday September 12th to continue discussions on discussions on income tax deductions and abortion laws.

The call comes after the house recessed from the special session in late July.

The legislature recessed from a special session in July without passing neither.

“We’re waiting for the Senate to take some kind of action. We hope that the Senate will give us some reaction to our legislation, appoint conference committees, or pass their versions of the bill and send back to us so that we can vote the legislation forward.”

Delegate Bill Anderson, who represents District 8 in the West Virginia House said he anticipated the call back.

“I anticipated we’d be called back and I anticipated it’d be during an interim session so that we’re already in town taking care of our interim committee responsibilities and it’s no additional cost to the taxpayers.”

Delegate Anderson and Delegate Shannon Kimes, who represents District 9 said that they are unsure of what will get accomplished when they go back.

According to Anderson the House wants to provide relief to taxpayers immediately, while the Senate wants to wait.

“The Senate, to my understanding, is not as anxious to do so at the present time. It doesn’t mean that they won’t do it eventually but they want to wait till the outcome of the November election.”

Kimes said there’s work being done to get compromises on both bills, but he’s not optimistic that the Senate will move forward with either during the scheduled return.

I think for both issues and both houses we may see a lot of stagnation until we get new leadership in there, people that are willing to compromise, that want to get things done, that want to use everyone in the house to achieve those goals and objectives. I’m not so sure that our current leadership does. So I don’t anticipate much action for the current legislature.

If there is no compromise, Anderson said there’s a possibility they’ll adjourn the special session again and not accomplish anything on either of the bills.

