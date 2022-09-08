Arts and entertainment events happening September 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times

Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times

Pete Myers Photography Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of September. Mon-Fri. 9 am-3 pm

The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Thursday, September 8th

Jamboree in the Mountains at Pennsboro Speedway, Sept. 8th-10th

American Countess Riverboat at Belpre, Behind Shrine Club, Thurs. 8 am-5 pm

Make Something, Start Something at BB2C Makerspace, Thurs. 3-4 pm

Game Master Workshop at Emerson Library for ages 13-19, Thurs. 4-5 pm

Board Games for Adults at Emerson Library, Thurs. 5:30-7:30 pm

Jordan Davis Live at Templeton Blackburn Auditorium OU, Thurs. 8 pm

Friday, September 9th

PCG Transformation Event & Tony Vincent Master Class, Fri. 9-11 am

Sternwheel Festival at Marietta Levee, (go to artsbridgeonline.org for schedule) Sept 9th-11th

Parkersburg Piccalilli: A Conference for and About Artists, Fri.-Sat.

Open to Public: Pop-Up Exhibit, Art Walk and Plan B Band at PAC, Artsbridge & ArtBeat Studio , Fri. 5-7 pm

Jake Binegar at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6-9 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: R&R at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm

Into the Woods: Shakespeare in the Muskingum Park, Fri. & Sun. 8 pm

Otherwise-Lines of Loyalty at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri., 8:30 pm

Division Street at the Town House, Fri. 9 pm-12 am  Ryan Bush at Gator’s Pub, Fri. 9 pm-12 am

Saturday, September 10th

Scots Market Annual Hocus Pocus Mum Event at Scots Nursery, Sat. 10 am

Afternoon Tea Etiquette Luncheon Class at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 11 am

Cardinal Market Painting Class at The Cardinal Market, Sat. 1 pm

True Crime Book Club at Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 1-2 pm

An Insiders Tour at Campus Martus Museum, Sat. 1:30-3:30 pm

Concert and Dinner Series: Fifth Street Jazz at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30- 9:30 pm

Aftershock at Gator’s Pub, Sat. 9 pm-12 pm

Lex Emo Night at Town House, Sat. 9-10 pm

Sunday, September 11th

Magic of Bill Blagg at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Auditorium, OU, Sun. 3 pm

