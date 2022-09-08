Arts and entertainment events happening September 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley

Joe Oliverio joins Daybreak to discuss what’s happening around the Mid-Ohio Valley!
WTAP Daybreak- Artsbridge - September 8th
By Henry Grof
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 8:47 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Here is a look at all the arts and entertainment events happening this weekend across the Mid-Ohio Valley. A complete list of events can be found at artsbridgeonline.org

Ongoing

  • Narrated Sightseeing Tours on Valley Gem, All Summer, Call for Dates and Times
  • Blennerhassett Island Boat Trips, All Summer, call for dates and times
  • Pete Myers Photography Exhibit at Wesbanco, Month of September. Mon-Fri. 9 am-3 pm
  • The River 2022: Flowing Again Exhibit, Tues.-Sat. 10 am-5 pm until Sept. 17

Thursday, September 8th

  • Jamboree in the Mountains at Pennsboro Speedway, Sept. 8th-10th
  • American Countess Riverboat at Belpre, Behind Shrine Club, Thurs. 8 am-5 pm
  • Make Something, Start Something at BB2C Makerspace, Thurs. 3-4 pm
  • Game Master Workshop at Emerson Library for ages 13-19, Thurs. 4-5 pm
  • Board Games for Adults at Emerson Library, Thurs. 5:30-7:30 pm
  • Jordan Davis Live at Templeton Blackburn Auditorium OU, Thurs. 8 pm

Friday, September 9th

  • PCG Transformation Event & Tony Vincent Master Class, Fri. 9-11 am
  • Sternwheel Festival at Marietta Levee, (go to artsbridgeonline.org for schedule) Sept 9th-11th
  • Parkersburg Piccalilli: A Conference for and About Artists, Fri.-Sat.
  • Open to Public: Pop-Up Exhibit, Art Walk and Plan B Band at PAC, Artsbridge & ArtBeat Studio , Fri. 5-7 pm
  • Jake Binegar at Marietta Wine Cellars, Fri. 6-9 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: R&R at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Fri. 6:30-9:30 pm
  • Into the Woods: Shakespeare in the Muskingum Park, Fri. & Sun. 8 pm
  • Otherwise-Lines of Loyalty at Peoples Bank Theatre, Fri., 8:30 pm
  • Division Street at the Town House, Fri. 9 pm-12 am  Ryan Bush at Gator’s Pub, Fri. 9 pm-12 am

Saturday, September 10th

  • Scots Market Annual Hocus Pocus Mum Event at Scots Nursery, Sat. 10 am
  • Afternoon Tea Etiquette Luncheon Class at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 11 am
  • Cardinal Market Painting Class at The Cardinal Market, Sat. 1 pm
  • True Crime Book Club at Emerson Ave. Library, Sat. 1-2 pm
  • An Insiders Tour at Campus Martus Museum, Sat. 1:30-3:30 pm
  • Concert and Dinner Series: Fifth Street Jazz at The Blennerhassett Hotel, Sat. 6:30- 9:30 pm
  • Aftershock at Gator’s Pub, Sat. 9 pm-12 pm
  • Lex Emo Night at Town House, Sat. 9-10 pm

Sunday, September 11th

  • Magic of Bill Blagg at Templeton-Blackburn Alumni Auditorium, OU, Sun. 3 pm

