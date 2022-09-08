CDC: West Virginia sees decline in drug overdose deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - Health officials say overdose deaths in West Virginia declined during the second year of the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, West Virginia saw 1,485 overdose deaths from March 2021 to March 2022.

That was a decrease of 3.6% from the 1,541 deaths for the year ending in March 2021.

Five other states also saw overdose deaths drop. West Virginia’s percentage decrease was the second-highest among all states to Virginia’s 6.7%.

West Virginia has by far had the nation’s highest drug overdose death rate.

