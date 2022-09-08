County Commission: 9/08/2022. MOV regional airport to receive $20,000 in marketing funds

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is set to receive $20,000 in marketing funds.

The approval of the $20,000 came at this morning’s Wood County Commission meeting.

Stonewall Group marketing is a part of a marketing campaign effort at the Wood County Airport.

Tom Crooks, a partner at Stonewall, reached out on behalf of the airport to ask the commission to match the current marketing budget of $20,000 for a total of $40,000.

Crooks was at today’s meeting with the group’s director of web development… Eric Griffiths. Together they presented the county’s new website at the meeting. The website will have the new county logo, have updated information, and be easier to navigate, according to Crooks.

Commission President Blair Couch said the goal is to launch the website Monday.

