County Commission: 9/08/2022. MOV regional airport to receive $20,000 in marketing funds

New county website is reviewed and plans to launch next week
Wood County Commission approves $20,000 to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport for marketing...
Wood County Commission approves $20,000 to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport for marketing funds, and reviews new website that is set to launch Monday.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:01 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport is set to receive $20,000 in marketing funds.

The approval of the $20,000 came at this morning’s Wood County Commission meeting.

Stonewall Group marketing is a part of a marketing campaign effort at the Wood County Airport.

Tom Crooks, a partner at Stonewall, reached out on behalf of the airport to ask the commission to match the current marketing budget of $20,000 for a total of $40,000.

Crooks was at today’s meeting with the group’s director of web development… Eric Griffiths. Together they presented the county’s new website at the meeting. The website will have the new county logo, have updated information, and be easier to navigate, according to Crooks.

Commission President Blair Couch said the goal is to launch the website Monday.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County
Washington County fair ends on Tuesday
Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday
Whitnee Jo McKee Obit
Obituary: McKee, Whitnee Jo

Latest News

Washington Co. SROs meet to talk about the new school year
Washington County school resource officers meet to talk about new school year
Ravenswood Marching Band
Ravenswood is this week’s Band of the Week
Shakespeare by the River
Shakespeare by the River is shaking it up this year
Ohio's state auditor met with oil and gas producers to discuss the Orphan Wells Program.
State auditor meets with oil and gas producers about Orphan Well Program