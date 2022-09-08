Marietta College offering minimum $18 thousand scholarship for Ohio students

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is providing a new scholarship opportunity for students from the Buckeye state.

The college is offering a scholarship opportunity of a minimum $18 thousand for Ohio residents.

This opportunity was thought up by the school’s strategy team who want to continue to grow the school’s in-state enrollment.

According to the school’s enrollment management vice president, Scot Schaeffer, the school’s student population is 75 to 80 percent from Ohio.

The school is looking to continue to expand this number and show that it can be affordable to go to a private college.

“And we need to own Ohio. We want to own Ohio, we want to own our backyard. And we have a competitor right in our own backyard, not far away is Ohio University. So, we’re hoping that it’ll at least allow people to say, ‘Let’s take cost out of the equation. And come visit and take a look at the place.’ And then we believe that the campus and where we’re located and what we offer will sell itself,” says Schaeffer.

The scholarship will be provided to all Ohio residents that have a 2.95 GPA and this opportunity will begin in the 2023 school year.

Some scholarships can go up to as much as $24 thousand.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.