Parkersburg hosts Fort Frye for volleyball home opener

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The volleyball season is now officially under way for the Parkersburg Big Reds as they hosted the Fort Frye Cadets for their home opener.

The Big Reds won the first set but then dropped the next two to the Cadets. Parkersburg would then fight back and win the fourth set for a first to 15 set number five.

The Cadets would come out on top in the final set to take the match over Parkersburg.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.