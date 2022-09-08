Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A man from Parkersburg pleaded guilty to possession with intent to deliver meth.

Johnathon Hamrick pleaded guilty Thursday to possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of meth.

According to court documents and statements made in court, on November 4, 2021, law enforcement officers searched Hamrick’s residence and found more than 2 kilograms of methamphetamine. Hamrick admitted to possessing the methamphetamine found at the residence as well as at a second location that Hamrick directed officers to in Wood County. Hamrick admitted that he intended to sell the meth to other people.

The meth seized from Hamrick was part of a 10-pound shipment that he received from John Michael Wells II. Hamrick admitted that he owed Wells $50,000 for that shipment. In October and November 2021, Hamrick conspired with Wells to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana that Wells obtained from California by mail.

Hamrick admitted to selling the meth and marijuana and providing Wells with the cash. In turn, Wells would order more meth and marijuana from his suppliers with the proceeds.

Wells, 33, of Parkersburg, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and marijuana on March 31, 2022, and was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Hamrick is scheduled to be sentenced on December 5, 2022, and faces a mandatory minimum of 10 years in prison, five years of supervised release, and a $10 million fine.

United States Attorney Will Thompson made the announcement and commended the investigative work of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), the Parkersburg Police Department, and the Parkersburg Narcotics Task Force (PNTF).

United States District Judge Joseph R. Goodwin presided over the hearing. Assistant United States Attorney Jeremy B. Wolfe is prosecuting the case.

A copy of this press release is located on the website of the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of West Virginia. Related court documents and information can be found on PACER by searching for Case No. 2:22-cr-139.

