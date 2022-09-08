Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after...
Brandon Hardaway, William Johns, and Evan Reynolds' cases were indicted with manslaughter after the death of a man in custody with the Crestview Police Department last year.(MGN)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 6:18 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Matthew Ryan Hunt, 34, Parkersburg, was sentenced Thursday, September 8, to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On September 9, 2021, officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at Hunt’s apartment. The officers forced entry after learning that shots were fired inside the apartment.

Officers found Hunt in a bedroom with a Smith & Wesson, model M&P 9 Shield, 9mm semi-automatic pistol next to him. Officers also found three additional firearms and more than 5,800 rounds of ammunition in a bedroom safe: an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15, semi-automatic rifle; a Savage, model Axis, .308-caliber semi-automatic rifle; and a Springfield, model XD45, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

A woman was also in the apartment. Swabs were taken from her, and Hunt’s face and hands all showed the presence of gunshot residue. Two spent shell casings found in the apartment were analyzed with assistance from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, indicating the shells came from the firearm found next to Hunt.

Hunt admitted to possessing four firearms. He knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his felony conviction for breaking and entering in Wirt County Circuit Court on August 15, 2017.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County
Washington County fair ends on Tuesday
Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday
Whitnee Jo McKee Obit
Obituary: McKee, Whitnee Jo

Latest News

Marietta College offering minimum $18 thousand scholarship for Ohio students
Marietta College offering minimum $18 thousand scholarship for Ohio students
WVU-Parkersburg held September 11 remembrance ceremony
WVU-Parkersburg held September 11 remembrance ceremony
Washington Co. SROs meet to talk about the new school year
Washington County school resource officers meet to talk about new school year
Wood County Commission approves $20,000 to the Mid-Ohio Valley Regional Airport for marketing...
County Commission: 9/08/2022. MOV regional airport to receive $20,000 in marketing funds