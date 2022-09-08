Parkersburg man sentenced to prison for federal gun crime

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Matthew Ryan Hunt, 34, Parkersburg, was sentenced Thursday, September 8, to five years in prison followed by three years of supervised release for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On September 9, 2021, officers responded to a domestic violence complaint at Hunt’s apartment. The officers forced entry after learning that shots were fired inside the apartment.

Officers found Hunt in a bedroom with a Smith & Wesson, model M&P 9 Shield, 9mm semi-automatic pistol next to him. Officers also found three additional firearms and more than 5,800 rounds of ammunition in a bedroom safe: an Anderson Manufacturing, model AM-15, semi-automatic rifle; a Savage, model Axis, .308-caliber semi-automatic rifle; and a Springfield, model XD45, .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol.

A woman was also in the apartment. Swabs were taken from her, and Hunt’s face and hands all showed the presence of gunshot residue. Two spent shell casings found in the apartment were analyzed with assistance from the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, indicating the shells came from the firearm found next to Hunt.

Hunt admitted to possessing four firearms. He knew he was prohibited from possessing firearms because of his felony conviction for breaking and entering in Wirt County Circuit Court on August 15, 2017.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.