Ravenswood is this week’s Band of the Week

RAVENSWOOD, W.Va. (WTAP) -

For this week’s Band of the Week we turn to the Ravenswood Marching Band which is performing a show that is out of this world.

The Ravenswood Marching Band is looking to build off last year as they go on an adventure of a lifetime to space.

Band members say last year was about bringing in new members.

Along with most members having a year under their belt, seniors are excited for a new season with a few new tricks.

Ravenswood is coming back stronger after a large group of new members joined last year.

Drum Major Emma Kidder is noticing the difference in everyone’s excitement for the season.

Kidder said, “There is a lot more passion going into it this year. Everyone really wants to do good. They have come in not with a ‘oh were just here to be in band’ but with a ‘we’re here to win first place’ and everyone is putting in the work, and they sound phenomenal for this far in the season.”

Woodwind Captain Emilee Jandee shared more about the relatively young band.

Jandee said, “There is like a 2:1 ratio of younger kids and members that have actually marched before. This year they all have at least one year of experience, there’s four or five members that are truly new, and they are getting along great.”

Even with the new members last year, Lead Trumpet and Brass Captain Karma Johnson still notices a lot of younger members this year.

Johnson said, “I’m just really impressed we’ve made it this far considering we have more seventh graders than usual. Our band is really young compared to most bands.”

Along with the better spirits throughout the band and more experience all around, there are a few differences.

Drumline Captain Ethan Starcher and Johnson talk about some new elements in the show.

Starcher said, “We have a dance break that we are doing, and we also have a pair of marching cymbals, which we haven’t had for a very long time.”

Johnson said, “This year we are using a lot more electronic stuff, like sound effects that we use throughout our whole show. We have only really done that once for another show. We also have a mellophone, which we haven’t had in a while.”

Jonah Carmichael is a senior in the band and says this years show will be brighter.

Carmichael said, “So last year we did a horror type thing, which is what we’ve done a million times. This year we are doing disco space junk so it’s happier.”

Band Director Scott Tignor turned to his seniors for this year’s show.

Tignor said, “Our process is that our seniors pick the show and pick the theme which we then develop starting back in April. They come up with the theme that they’re going to enjoy, I write all the music and do all the drill. We use this creative process to allow the students to have their voice their senior year.”

If you’re interested in seeing this show you can attend any football game or visit their Facebook page for information about competitions, they will attend.

