To save a life - Local organizations spread awareness about Narcan

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - This Thursday was Save a Life Free Narcan Day in West Virginia. The statewide initiative is meant to spread awareness and knowledge about Narcan.

WTAP spoke with two local organizations working to spread the word.

It’s a product that can rapidly reverse an opioid overdose.

Beth Plummer, the clinic director of Parkersburg Comprehensive Treatment Center explained how it works.

“So you put it in someone’s nose, you push the plunger, and it immediately distributes a dose of Narcan to them,” she said.

Both Bert Rake of Saint Joseph’s Recovery Center and Plummer have seen it give people a second chance.

“..., to save that life and give that person another chance to become a contributing member of society - and a lot of people do - I mean, I think we all deserve that chance and that’s what we’re trying to give people,” Plummer said.

Still Narcan faces stigma.

It’s something Plummer and Rake are combatting through education. They set up a table outside a local grocery store to give out free Narcan doses, instructions, and knowledge on Thursday.

“Many times folks only hear the negatives but there are many success stories in recovery,” Rake, who works with community outreach, said.

“A lot of people think that it could never happen to them like ‘I don’t know anybody who does that’ but you could be surprised at where addiction finds itself in the community and people are people. Right? We all have hopes and dreams and goals,” Plummer added.

The organizations came with about 300 individual doses of Narcan and gave out over half of their supply in a three hour time-span.

“It’s really exciting to get that many life-saving doses out into the community and hopefully we’ll be saving a lot of lives…,” Plummer said.

She explained that Narcan is appropriate to use when someone is incapacitated and not breathing. She added that it’s important to call 911 as well.

When it comes to the stigma attached to the product, Rake said, “I would say that it’s saving lives. What if that were your son or daughter or relative or someone that you love?”

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.