Shakespeare by the River is shaking it up this year

Shakespeare by the River
Shakespeare by the River(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:07 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Shakespeare by the River is taking place once again during the Sternwheel Festival.

The theater department at Marietta College is mixing it up this year by showing a more family friendly show.

They will be presenting Into the Woods in Muskingum Park Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 8 pm.

Andy Felt, the Artistic Director for the theater at Marietta College, shared how it adds to the Sternwheel Festival.

Felt said, “We don’t consider ourselves in competition with Sternwheel Festival, we want to be apart of it. It’s just something else for folks to do when they’re in town enjoying all the great things Marietta has to offer. We thought this would be a great gift to the community to offer free pre-professional theater.”

Bayden Hoblitzell, the scenic and props designer for the show, talked about messages people might take away from the play.

“There’s always found family; how people come together and just create a family, and it’s a wonderful process. There’s also a wonderful motif of you’re never alone, and that’s something that a lot of people sometimes need to hear.”

They encourage anyone interested in attending to bring lawn chairs or blankets so you can be as comfortable as possible while enjoying the show.

For more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page:

Shakespeare by the River - Facebook

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County
Washington County fair ends on Tuesday
Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday
Whitnee Jo McKee Obit
Obituary: McKee, Whitnee Jo

Latest News

Ohio's state auditor met with oil and gas producers to discuss the Orphan Wells Program.
State auditor meets with oil and gas producers about Orphan Well Program
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
CDC: West Virginia sees decline in drug overdose deaths
Arts and entertainment events happening September 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley