Shakespeare by the River is shaking it up this year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

Shakespeare by the River is taking place once again during the Sternwheel Festival.

The theater department at Marietta College is mixing it up this year by showing a more family friendly show.

They will be presenting Into the Woods in Muskingum Park Thursday, Friday, and Sunday at 8 pm.

Andy Felt, the Artistic Director for the theater at Marietta College, shared how it adds to the Sternwheel Festival.

Felt said, “We don’t consider ourselves in competition with Sternwheel Festival, we want to be apart of it. It’s just something else for folks to do when they’re in town enjoying all the great things Marietta has to offer. We thought this would be a great gift to the community to offer free pre-professional theater.”

Bayden Hoblitzell, the scenic and props designer for the show, talked about messages people might take away from the play.

“There’s always found family; how people come together and just create a family, and it’s a wonderful process. There’s also a wonderful motif of you’re never alone, and that’s something that a lot of people sometimes need to hear.”

They encourage anyone interested in attending to bring lawn chairs or blankets so you can be as comfortable as possible while enjoying the show.

For more information on the event, you can visit their Facebook page:

