Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home

By Phyllis Smith
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 10:11 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Sheriff says a six-year-old drowned in a pool in Washington, West Virginia on Wednesday.

The sheriff says 911 was called when the boy’s father noticed his son had wandered off. This was around 4:05 p.m. Deputies and the Washington Bottom Volunteer firefighters found the boy in a pool at a home nearby. He was unresponsive.

The sheriff says the boy was taken to WVU Medicine Camden Clark Medical Center by ambulance. He could not be revived.

The sheriff says the boy’s name will not be released out of respect for the family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

