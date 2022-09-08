State auditor meets with oil and gas producers about Orphan Well Program

Ohio's state auditor met with oil and gas producers to discuss the Orphan Wells Program.
Ohio's state auditor met with oil and gas producers to discuss the Orphan Wells Program.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 8, 2022 at 5:05 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio’s state auditor stopped by Dominion Energy to meet with oil and gas industry officials this Thursday. They discussed the recent performance audit of Ohio Department of Natural Resources’ Orphan Well Program.

The Orphan Well Program’s goal is to shut down wells with unclear ownership in order to prevent pollution.

Auditor Keith Faber said, while the program has plenty of money, it lacks efficiency.

The audit developed strategies for officials to get more wells closed for less money at a faster pace.

Faber said including input from oil and gas producers is an important step moving forward.

“..., because they’re the people who are going to go out and get those contracts to close those wells. Those are the people who go out and do the orphan well closures and so they need to be available - they need to give the input on how they can best do their work.”

Faber said his office is giving suggestions to ODNR based on industry input and consumer input.

He said they are going to identify and close many wells in Washington County.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
Accused murderer Victor Lee Thompson will stay in Wood County after judge denied a motion to...
Thompson murder trial will be held in Wood County
Washington County fair ends on Tuesday
Washington County Fair ended on Tuesday
Whitnee Jo McKee Obit
Obituary: McKee, Whitnee Jo

Latest News

Shakespeare by the River
Shakespeare by the River is shaking it up this year
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
CDC: West Virginia sees decline in drug overdose deaths
Arts and entertainment events happening September 8th-11th across the Mid-Ohio Valley