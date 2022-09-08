Washington County school resource officers meet to talk about new school year

Marietta, OH. (WTAP) -

Washington County school resource officers met at Gold Star Park Thursday afternoon to meet and talk about the new school year.

School resource officers are known for keeping schools and students safe. Another part of their job is to build good relationships with the students. Growing a positive relationship between students and officers is important, according to Deputy Sheriff Michael Harlow.

Harlow and his k-9 partner, Brody have been at the Washington County Career Center since January this year.

Harlow said having Brody with him as a therapy dog has helps bridge the gap between him and the students.

”It’s a tremendous asset because there’s kids that haven’t said anything in two years at the career center. We came in, and now they’re opening up. If there’s things kids have a hard time talking about it’s more they know they can… not so much talk to me, but they can talk to Brody. They can kind of release that stress and anxiety through petting him.”

We’ll hear more from Deputy Sheriff Harlow and the other Washington County SROs on their jobs and duties Friday for this week’s This is Home feature.

