Wood County schools stays in top 5 for reading and math proficiency in the state

Learning disturbances during pandemic caused drops in test scores across country
Wood County Schools stay in top five for reading and math proficiency even as country saw drop...
Wood County Schools stay in top five for reading and math proficiency even as country saw drop in scores due to Covid.(Alexa Griffey)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 7, 2022 at 9:04 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Wood County schools continue to be in the top 5 for reading and math proficiency in the state even with scores dropping across the nation from COVID.

As with most of the country, Wood County schools did see a slight drop in reading in math proficiency scores in the 2019 2020 school year, according to school officials.

This is said to be the result of learning disturbances during the pandemic.

Ashlee Beatty is the director of curriculum and instruction for Wood County schools.

She said scores went back up during the 20-21 20-22 school year.

Beatty credited the bump to being back in the classroom… reading specialist and intervention teachers providing small group learning in the elementary and middle schools… and challenging materials in the classroom.

Beatty also a focus on students’ mental health is also important for success.

“So throughout all of our professional learning we’ve given to our teachers it has been focusing on teaching the whole child. We know that when they feel safe and secure in their environment and successful in their learning, that they will succeed to the top degree.”

Beatty said that she’s proud everyone working together to break the barriers caused by the pandemic.

