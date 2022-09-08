WVU-Parkersburg held September 11 remembrance ceremony

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - A small group came together to remember what happened 21 years after the events of September 11, 2001.

And to make sure that people never forget.

“Well, if we don’t teach the next generation, they will never look back and say, ‘I wish I could remember something.’ Because that memory won’t even be there. Not even a shadow of it,” says WVU-Parkersburg academic affairs vice president, David Lancaster.

Due to the fact a whole generation of people were not alive to remember September 11.

Speakers at the event fear that this day will begin to be forgotten.

Whether they were older...

“We are beginning to be a generation removed from this event. You know, it’s kind of like us remembering Pearl Harbor. It’s remembered much differently by our grandparents than just by us,” says W.Va. National Guard recruiting and executive officer, Major James Anderson. “And our job is to make sure this next generation doesn’t forget about what happened, the lives that were lost and the sacrifices that were made to keep this country safe.”

Or much younger during that time.

“As far as me, you know, I was in the first grade when 9/11 happened,” says 1092nd Forward support company commander, Captain Carl Boyles. “So, I remember watching it on television and knew kind of the effects. Even though I was a kid.”

Even though the events of September 11 were tragic, speakers discussed how this day inspired people to come together

Whether it be through patriotism and serving...

“It’s part of the reason why I joined,” says Boyles. “I got to see all that service from Major Anderson’s generation and inspire that service and that’s why I’m in today.”

Or by having more community with one another.

“Every vehicle had a flag on it, there was a flag on every pole, people got very patriotic, neighbors were talking to each other. It kind of brought us together,” says Anderson.

A 21-bell ring salute was done by a veteran a part of WVU-Parkersburg.

And a singing of the National Anthem by one of school’s students.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.