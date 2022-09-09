Gov. Justice declares Saturday as ‘Bob Huggins Day’

Bob Huggins
Bob Huggins(WDTV)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLESTON, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Jim Justice announced he has issued a proclamation declaring Saturday, Sept. 10 as Bob Huggins Day in West Virginia.

West Virginia men’s basketball head coach Bob Huggins will receive basketball’s highest honor on Saturday when he is enshrined into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in Springfield, Massachusetts.

Over the course of his career, Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four.

He has amassed 916 career wins over 45 years of coaching.

“Coach Huggins is a really dear friend and an absolutely unbelievable basketball coach,” Gov. Justice said. “I’ve coached basketball forever, and I really admire what a great job Coach Huggins has done. So we’re so proud and so happy that finally the Hall of Fame is recognizing a man that is so deserving.”

More than 50 basketball Hall of Famers are expected to be present to watch the Class of 2022 be inducted Saturday.

WVU sports legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn will present Bob Huggins as a Hall of Famer.

Click here to view the proclamation.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
A Belpre man who walked through the Vienna Wal-Mart with a pistol in his hand was sentenced to...
Walmart gunman is sentenced to five years in prison
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Parkersburg firefighters work with live-fire to complete training
Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
Washington County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent Covid booster.
New bivalent Covid booster now available at Washington County Health Department
School Resource Officers work to build positive relationships with students through daily...
This is Home: School Resource Officers work to build positive relationships with students
Richards held his position on City Council for under two years. He's stepping down due to his...
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg City Councilman resigns
local look at drug overdose deaths
A local look at drug overdose deaths following statewide decrease