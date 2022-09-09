A local look at drug overdose deaths following statewide decrease

local look at drug overdose deaths(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 5:51 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

West Virginia has seen a decrease in the number of overdose deaths...

This is the second year in a row that the number of drug overdose deaths has decreased.

Information on local drug overdose deaths were not available, but local law enforcement are noticing a difference.

They believe the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion Program, also known as LEAD, has also helped.

Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said, “Well, you know we are and I think that is partially attributed to us getting some education out there, not just from the police department but several agencies in Wood County; also our response has gotten better.”

Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said, “I don’t know specific numbers, but it doesn’t seem to be as frequent in regard to people passing away from a drug overdose. It still happens on occasion but there are mechanisms in place like the LEAD program and Diversion program.”

The LEAD Program is a way for people who are suspected of low level crimes and are drug users to get help.

It allows for the drug users to get treatment for their addiction instead of sending them to jail.

