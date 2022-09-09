New bivalent Covid booster now available at Washington County Health Department

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Starting this week the Washington County Health Department is offering the new bivalent Covid booster.

This booster is especially tailored so that it fights not only the original virus but also some of the newer variants.

Administrator John Jackson said they expect the BA.4 and BA.5 variants to be prevalent this fall and winter.

The health department is strongly encouraging the local senior population to get their shots.

“This is such an opportunity for us to offer something to our community that’s going to protect them and that’s been our goal all along. And to be able to protect them not only against the original Covid virus but now be able to add that extra level of protection because now everything we’re seeing is kind of drifting away from the original - is now focused on these new variants,” Jackson said.

To schedule an appointment give the Washington County Health Department a call at 740-374-2782.

The health department is currently offering the shot to anyone over 18. Jackson said the age will eventually drop down to 12.

Clinics run Wednesday through Friday. Walk ins are accepted but Jackson encourages people to schedule their appointments.

The booster is free, even without insurance.

Jackson said the department has already scheduled dozens of appointments.

Washington County Health Department will be able to offer the bivalent Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same clinics come October, according to Jackson.

