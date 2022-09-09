New bivalent Covid booster now available at Washington County Health Department

Washington County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent Covid booster.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 7:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Starting this week the Washington County Health Department is offering the new bivalent Covid booster.

This booster is especially tailored so that it fights not only the original virus but also some of the newer variants.

Administrator John Jackson said they expect the BA.4 and BA.5 variants to be prevalent this fall and winter.

The health department is strongly encouraging the local senior population to get their shots.

“This is such an opportunity for us to offer something to our community that’s going to protect them and that’s been our goal all along. And to be able to protect them not only against the original Covid virus but now be able to add that extra level of protection because now everything we’re seeing is kind of drifting away from the original - is now focused on these new variants,” Jackson said.

To schedule an appointment give the Washington County Health Department a call at 740-374-2782.

The health department is currently offering the shot to anyone over 18. Jackson said the age will eventually drop down to 12.

Clinics run Wednesday through Friday. Walk ins are accepted but Jackson encourages people to schedule their appointments.

The booster is free, even without insurance.

Jackson said the department has already scheduled dozens of appointments.

Washington County Health Department will be able to offer the bivalent Covid vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same clinics come October, according to Jackson.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
A Belpre man who walked through the Vienna Wal-Mart with a pistol in his hand was sentenced to...
Walmart gunman is sentenced to five years in prison
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

School Resource Officers work to build positive relationships with students through daily...
This is Home: School Resource Officers work to build positive relationships with students
Richards held his position on City Council for under two years. He's stepping down due to his...
WTAP News @ 5 - Parkersburg City Councilman resigns
local look at drug overdose deaths
A local look at drug overdose deaths following statewide decrease
Calls to Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 number continue rising
Calls to Suicide and Crisis Lifeline 988 number continue rising