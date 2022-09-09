Obituary: Baker, Floyd William

Floyd William Baker, 94, passed away on September 9, 2022, at Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehab.

He was born August 31, 1928, in Noble County, Ohio, to the late Milford O. and Hazel (Parrish) Baker. He and Freda Stewart were married on August 27, 1954. She survives. The oldest of their four children, David Jay Baker died July 28, 2021. Other children are, Connie (Sam) Hayton and Don (Ronna) Baker of Belpre and Daron Baker of Columbus; four grandchildren, Eric and Travis Hayton and Jamie (Phillip) Lallathin and Emily (Damien) Chafin; two great-grandsons, Reed and Carter Lallathin; Floyd’s sister, Ruth Wells of Caldwell, OH; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Floyd was preceded in death by his son, David; eight adult brothers and two infant brothers, and some nieces and nephews.

Floyd served in the Army during the Korean Conflict. He trained to be an electrician at A.E.P’s Muskingum River Plant at Waterford. In 1962 he transferred to The Big Sandy Plant at Louisa, KY. He retired from Borg Warner Chemicals, Washington, WV in 1987 after 20 years of service.

Floyd was a musician from his early teens and played guitar and fiddle. After he retired he built eight amazing fiddles.

Cremation arrangements are handled by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, of Belpre. Private burial will be at the convenience of the family at Smith’s Chapel Church Cemetery, St. Rt. 83 near Hackney, OH in Morgan County.

