Obituary: Easter, Martha Ann Legg

Martha Ann (Legg) Easter, 69, of Washington, West Virginia, reached her final travel destination as she joined her parents, sister, and aunts and uncles in Heaven. She passed peacefully with her family by her side, departing for her journey from Camden Clark Memorial Hospital on September 7, 2022. Unable to join her at this time are her devoted and loving husband of 31 years, Jeffrey Allen Easter, and her son Allen Jeffrey (A.J.) Easter both of Washington, West Virginia.

Martha was born April 12, 1953, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of the late Anna Laura (Clay) Land Rev. A Lewis Legg, granddaughter to the late Mary Ann and Roland William Clay Sr., and sister of the late Sharon Botkins. She graduated from East Bank High School and attended Marshall University. She was a member of the Lubeck Community Baptist Church.

She is survived by her husband Jeff, son A.J., aunt Helen (Clay) Lewis of Vero Beach, Florida, sisters-in-law and brother-in-laws Lynn Tupes and Gil Rogers of Letart, West Virginia, Craig and Kym Easter of Greenville, South Carolina, and Glen Botkins of Vero Beach, Florida, nieces Kristel (Nick) Smith of Milton, West Virginia, and Savannah Easter of Greenville, South Carolina, nephew Michael Tupes of Emerald Isle, North Carolina, and great niece and nephew Lexi and Luke Smith of Milton, West Virginia.

Martha loved music and travel. Her musical talents were shared for many years as the organist for the South Charleston Church of the Nazarene. She and Jeff cherished their many travels over the years for business and pleasure and especially loved beach trips often inviting friends and family to share in their trips.

Martha retired from Community Bank of Parkersburg, West Virginia, and was a former employee of the Federal Reserve, National Bank of Commerce, and EDS.

Martha served her community for several years as the treasurer for the Parkersburg Homecoming Committee. She enjoyed planning events and most recently spearheaded the 50th class reunion for her husband, Jeff, and the Ravenswood High School Class of 1972. Martha was an avid baseball fan of her son A.J. following him to a Parkersburg South state championship playoff and working tirelessly to obtain an MLB grant for the renovation of the Tri-C baseball field and to obtain resources for the Parkersburg South High School baseball scoreboard.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Monday, September 12 at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Parkersburg, West Virginia. The funeral service will be Tuesday, September 13 at 11:00 am at Sunset Memorial Gardens.

