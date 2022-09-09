Obituary: Farley, Nicholas Jon

Nicholas Jon Farley, 41, of Marietta passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at North Topsail Island, North Carolina.

He was born March 5, 1981, in Marietta a son of David Farley and Karen Abicht Farley Hart (Richard).  He was a graduate of Marietta High School and was employed as a Chef.  He loved cooking, skateboarding, music, and sharing jokes and stories with everyone he knew.

On March 17, 2018, he married Ashley DePugh after being together for 22 years.  She survives with her son Benjamin and daughter Rowan Farley and sisters, Amy Farley of Lowell and Lacey Solove of Marietta.

Family will greet friends on Tuesday (Sept. 13) at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home from 2-4 and 6-8 followed by cremation.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at www.Lankfordfh.com

