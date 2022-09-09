Obituary: Haugh, Betty G.

Betty G. Haugh, 91, joined her loved ones on the other side on September 8, 2022 while under the care of Hospice at Stone Rise Nursing Home in Parkersburg, West Virginia.

She was the sixth of seven children born to the late Ruble and Ora M. Frederick on October 26, 1930, in Burnt House, West Virginia.

Betty and her siblings were also raised by their Uncle and Aunt, the late Paul H. and Lilly “O’Dell” Cox due to the unexpected death of their mother, Ora at the age of 36. They were raised together, with their cousins, becoming one family and considered each other as brothers and sisters.

Betty graduated from Harrisville High School in 1949 and then moved to Parkersburg to attend Mountain State College and obtain her secretarial science degree. She went on to work for the Pure Milk Company until shortly after she married Glenn C. “Jack” Haugh in 1953.

In the mid-1970 ′s she was in the first class to complete training for Emergency Medical Technicians which led to the establishment of the Harrisville Emergency Squad. Her dedication to this field proved to be inspiring to others. She was a faithful volunteer for 30 years.

She was also employed by Medical Financial Consultants and St. Joseph’s Hospital. She retired from both positions in 1996.

Betty is survived by her two daughters; Jacquelin Wright of Woodbridge, Virginia, and Kelly Haugh of Parkersburg, West Virginia. She is also survived by several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents and foster parents, she was preceded in death by her children’s father, Glenn C. “Jack” Haugh; two sons, Paul David Haugh and Glenn Ray Haugh; her brothers, William Nolan “Mike” (Maude) Frederick, Forest Frederick (aged 1 year), Ulysses Claude (Oma) Cox and Paul (Mabel Lee) Cox, Jr.; her sisters, Marzetta (Robert) Angely, Doris “Midge” Frederick, Flora “May” Kerns, Helen Joan Frederick, Loretta Jane (Earl) Miller, and Mabel (Doyle “Bud”) Sargent.

Direct Cremation will be provided by Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg WV.

A private memorial will be done at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman is honored to serve the Haugh family.

