Obituary: Hupp, Teresa Lynn

Teresa Lynn Hupp, 52, of Marietta, OH, born February 11, 1970, passed away on August 26, 2022, with the compassionate care of Camden Clark Medical Center

She was a store clerk at Woody’s Corner Carry-Out. She loved the Cleveland Browns, watching football games, and playing games online.

Teresa is survived by her sons Nathaniel Hupp and Nicholas Hupp, grandsons Wyatt and Hunter Hupp, brothers Michael Hupp and Al Hupp (Rachel), nieces, Lisa Hupp and Anisa, and nephews, Adem, Steve (Amanda), and Justin Yocum.

She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Gladys Mae Huntsman and Dwain Hupp, sister Lisa Ann Hupp, and brother Stephen Hupp.

Celebration of Life will be announced by the family at a later date. A private cremation will take place at the Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

