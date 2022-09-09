Obituary: Lee, Eleanor Eileen Gates

By Phillip Hickman
Sep. 9, 2022
Eleanor Eileen Gates Lee, 93, of Marietta, OH passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022. She was born July 31, 1929, in Cutler, OH to the late Harry and Nettie Dye Gates. She had lived her entire life in the surrounding community prior to moving to Marietta. She graduated from Vincent High School in 1948. On May 21, 1948, she married Carl Richard Lee, who preceded her in death in 1992.

Eleanor was a member of the Barlow Presbyterian Church where she had served as an elder and was active in the Ladies Auxiliary of Barlow Fire Dept for over 30 years. She was a founder of the Westminster Preschool at Barlow Presbyterian Church and served as a member of the board for years. Eleanor also had been active in the Western Washington County Food Pantry. She had been employed at the Washington County Career Center as head cook for 13 years.

She is survived by her grandsons, Tristen (Melissa Linton) Lee, Brysen (Gretchen) Lee, and Bailey Lee, great-grandchildren, Isaac, Aubrey, Greysen, Keira, and Keegan Lee, as well as many nieces and nephews.

She is preceded by her parents, husband, son, Michael Ray Lee, daughter, Betty Jo Lee, and two brothers, Gale and Lloyd Gates.

Funeral services will be at 10:00 am on Monday, September 12, 2022, at the Barlow Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Homes. Burial to follow at Barlow Central Cemetery. The visitation will be Sunday from 3 to 6 pm.

The compassion, care, and love Eleanor received while living at the Washington County Home were never-ending. Eleanor will leave beautiful memories for the staff and residents there, especially her “thank you”, “yoo-hoo”, “hello there”, “peek-a-boo” and “I love it here”, and her family would like to thank everyone there for the years of care.

Memorial donations can be made to Barlow Presbyterian Church, 786 CR-804, Vincent, OH 45784. Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home at Barlow is honored to serve the Lee family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting www.CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

