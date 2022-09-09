Obituary: Ruse, Jr, Robert Ray

With great sorrow, we announce the passing of Robert Ray Ruse, Jr, known to many in this area, aged 58, residing in Marietta, Ohio passed away on September 2, 2022, in his home. Rob, born on June 12th, 1964, grew up in Marietta, OH, attended Marietta High, and was well-known as an outstanding tight end. He was a member of the First Congregational United Church of Christ where his father was a pastor. He went on to enlist in the United States Marine Corps on March 6, 1985, and served a distinguished 22 years and retired in 2007 as a Master Gunnery Sergeant. He served in Desert Storm and had multiple tours of duty in the Iraq War.

He was a proud father of two beautiful girls, Paige Ruse, and Shannon Ruse. He was preceded in death by his father, Reverend Robert Ray Ruse Sr., grandparents Ray and Aurelia Ruse, and John and Frances Rebmann. Rob is survived by his mother Jacqueline Ruse, his two brothers, Michael Ruse and Timothy Ruse, daughter Paige Ruse, daughter Shannon Ruse with significant other David Allen, aunts and uncles, including Karmen and Bill Schaumleffel, and loved by many nieces and nephews. He was an extremely proud grandpa to his first grandchild, Jovi Allen.

The United States Marine Corps recognized Rob with multiple medals of honor for his bravery during combat and for protecting his comrades alongside him. He was very proud to stand beside fellow veterans and was very active at his local VFW post 5108. There wasn’t a day that Rob didn’t think about his brothers that he served with all those years in the Marine Corps. The discipline and patriotism he learned in the Marines never left him, as friends and family will attest.

Rob’s daughters Paige and Shannon will always remember how deeply their father loved and sacrificed for them. They will continue to honor his memory throughout their lives as well as Rob’s grandson Jovi. You will always be in our hearts.

A memorial service will be held at 1 PM on Monday, September 12, 2022, at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH 45750 with full military honors to be observed.

In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Lone Survivor Foundation in Rob’s name.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

