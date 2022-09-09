Obituary: Sall, Gregory E.

Gregory E. Sall, 66, of Vienna passed away September 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 10, 1956, in Martins Ferry, OH, son of the late Edward and Shirley Ensinger Sall.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters, Stephanie (Bryan) Goforth, and Sarah (Nicholas) Hayek; son, Craig (Brittany) Sall; grandchildren, Abigail Goforth, Owen & Lynlee Hayek, Keagan Sall; siblings, Gary, David, and Donna Haer.

Private family service will be at a later date.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sall family.

