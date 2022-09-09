Obituary: Sall, Gregory E.

Gregory E. Sall Obit
Gregory E. Sall Obit(none)
By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Gregory E. Sall, 66, of Vienna passed away September 6, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born April 10, 1956, in Martins Ferry, OH, son of the late Edward and Shirley Ensinger Sall.

He is survived by his wife Sandra; daughters, Stephanie (Bryan) Goforth, and Sarah (Nicholas) Hayek; son, Craig (Brittany) Sall; grandchildren, Abigail Goforth, Owen & Lynlee Hayek, Keagan Sall; siblings, Gary, David, and Donna Haer.

Private family service will be at a later date.

An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Sall family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
A Belpre man who walked through the Vienna Wal-Mart with a pistol in his hand was sentenced to...
Walmart gunman is sentenced to five years in prison
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Ruse, Jr, Robert Ray
Betty G. Haugh Obit
Obituary: Haugh, Betty G.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Wilson, Sr., Jackie Otis
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Owens Jr., Wayne
Eleanor Eileen Gates Lee Obit
Obituary: Lee, Eleanor Eileen Gates