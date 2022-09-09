Obituary: Vincent, Martha Lee

Martha Lee Vincent, 80, of Williamstown, WV gained her angel wings on Saturday, September 3rd, 2022.

She was born on January 14, 1942, in Massillon, OH, and was the daughter of the late Marie Carroll.

Martha was a 1959 graduate of Harrisville High School in Harrisville, WV, a 1962 graduate of the St. Joseph’s School of Nursing, and a graduate of the St. Joseph’s School of Anesthesia. She worked as a CRNA for 52 years and truly loved her job along with many co-workers who became good friends. She and her late husband David traveled extensively which started their love of collecting wine. Martha enjoyed gardening, working on her flowers, and spending evenings on her porch with her family watching her great-grandchildren play.

She is survived by her beloved daughter Gloria (Mike) Brown of Williamstown, WV. Grandchildren Anne (Eric) Taylor, Michael Brown (Josie Schau), and Amanda Brown are all of Williamstown. Ashley and Rachel Weekley of Marietta, OH. Five very special great-grandchildren Braxton, Luke, and Josie Taylor, Colt McKinley, and Reagan Brown all of Williamstown. Three sisters Bernice Hostottle, Dixie (John) Reed, and Gloria (Jim) Morgan. One brother Sam (Jan) Carroll, Brother in law Bud Hammett, Sister in law Kathy Carroll, along with many nieces and nephews and her treasured dogs Rocky and Maggie.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her loving husband David Vincent, son William (Bill) McKinley Weekley, her grandson Billy Weekley, three sisters infant Eva, Emma Hammett, Corinne Schaney, and one brother Danny Carroll.

There will be no funeral services.

In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the local Humane Societies.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

