Obituary: Wilson, Sr., Jackie Otis

By Phillip Hickman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Jackie Otis Wilson, Sr., 91, of Belpre, passed away September 7, 2022, at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on March 15, 1931, in Parkersburg, WV, the son of the late Ida Elizabeth Wilson.

Jack was a graduate of Parkersburg High School and Mt. State Business College with a degree in accounting.  He had proudly served his country in the US Navy. Jack had worked as a salesman most of his life, working with Dils Ford, MetLife, Nationwide, and Equitable Insurance companies.  He was a member of the Bartlett Masonic Lodge for many years.  In his earlier years, Jack coached Belpre Little League and enjoyed collecting antiques.

Jack is survived by his wife of sixty-five years, Alice May Wildman Wilson, son Jack O. Wilson, Jr. (Melissa) and their children Meredith Nicole Bonasso (Joseph), Hannah Grace Wilson, Kate Elizabeth Wilson, daughter Elizabeth Aubel, two great-grandchildren Mabel and Joanna Ruth Bonasso and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his sister Jane Harrison and several nieces and nephews.   Funeral services will be Sunday, September 11, 2022, 2:00 pm at Leavitt Funeral Home- Belpre with Pastor Jack O. Wilson, Jr., officiating.

Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery- Belpre. Visitation will be 12:00 pm - 2:00 pm on Sunday prior to the service.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

