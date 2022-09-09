Parkersburg City Councilman Austin Richards steps down

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg City Councilman Austin Richards has announced in a letter to Mayor Tom Joyce and other council members that he will be stepping down from his position on the council, effective September 9, 2022.

Richards was sworn in as District 9 councilman in 2020 and held the position for under two years.

The letter Richards sent dated September 8, 2022, to announce his resignation read his decision to resign was based upon an opportunity to better provide for his family.

Parkersburg City Council is to announce a resolution during its meeting on September 13, declaring the District 9 seat has been vacated.

Information on how to apply for the vacant seat has not been announced.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.