Parkersburg South hosts Warren in high school boy’s soccer

WTAP News @ 11
By Evan Lasek
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 1:14 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots hosted the Warren Warriors boy’s soccer team for an out of conference soccer match.

The two teams would exchange shots on net for the majority of the first half before Tave Earley broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the first half.

Warren would then add another and Parkersburg South could not get back into it despite scoring one goal.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
A Belpre man who walked through the Vienna Wal-Mart with a pistol in his hand was sentenced to...
Walmart gunman is sentenced to five years in prison
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

Williamstown vs. Wirt
Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team hosts Wirt County in home opener
PHS vs Frye
Parkersburg hosts Fort Frye for volleyball home opener
South Volleyball Tournament
Parkersburg South hosts Morgantown and Marietta in Volleyball Tri-Tournament
Marietta falls to Wheeling Park in girls soccer
Scoreboard: September 6, 2022