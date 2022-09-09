Parkersburg South hosts Warren in high school boy’s soccer

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Parkersburg South Patriots hosted the Warren Warriors boy’s soccer team for an out of conference soccer match.

The two teams would exchange shots on net for the majority of the first half before Tave Earley broke the scoreless tie with a goal in the first half.

Warren would then add another and Parkersburg South could not get back into it despite scoring one goal.

