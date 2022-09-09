Pet of the Week: Frankie from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

WTAP News @ Noon- Meet Frankie! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
By Andrew Noll
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 12:53 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Meet Frankie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Frankie is boxer/terrier mix who is about a year old and he joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Frankie is a very active dog, he loves to play with other dogs and cats, and one of his favorite things to play with is a tennis ball!

He also knows some commands already like sit, touch, lay down and others!

If you are looking to adopt Frankie or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
A Belpre man who walked through the Vienna Wal-Mart with a pistol in his hand was sentenced to...
Walmart gunman is sentenced to five years in prison
Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
FILE - Britain's Queen Elizabeth II waits in the Drawing Room before receiving Liz Truss for an...
Queen Elizabeth II dead at 96 after 70 years on the throne

Latest News

WTAP News @ Noon - Meet Frankie! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
WTAP News @ Noon - Meet Frankie! WTAP's Pet of the Week!
WTAP's Pet's of the Week: Goldie & Sissy
Pet of the Week: Goldie & Sissy from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!
WTAP News @ Noon - Pets of the Week- Sissy & Goldie
WTAP News @ Noon - Pets of the Week- Sissy & Goldie
Meet Chevy! WTAP's Pet of the Week
Meet WTAP’s Pet of the Week: Chevy