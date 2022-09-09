Pet of the Week: Frankie from the Humane Society of Parkersburg!

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Meet Frankie! WTAP’s Pet of the Week!

Frankie is boxer/terrier mix who is about a year old and he joins us from the Humane Society of Parkersburg.

Frankie is a very active dog, he loves to play with other dogs and cats, and one of his favorite things to play with is a tennis ball!

He also knows some commands already like sit, touch, lay down and others!

If you are looking to adopt Frankie or any other animals from the Humane Society of the Parkersburg, make sure to visit their website https://www.hsop.org/ and head to the adoption tab to find more information.

