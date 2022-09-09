Williamstown Yellowjackets volleyball team hosts Wirt County in home opener

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The Williamstown Yellowjackets title defense season has been going great as they have an undefeated record heading into their home opener with Wirt County.

The Yellowjackets have looked impressive through the beginning of the season and carried that momentum into a match with the Tigers.

Williamstown won in three straight sets. 25-13, 25-16, 25-11.

Williamstown now moves to 8-0 on the season while Wirt drops to 3-3.

