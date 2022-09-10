2022 Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
A somewhat quiet night of football around the Mid-Ohio Valley, but that doesn’t stop Football Frenzy, as many great games were played, including a rivalry game in Washington County.
Fort Frye improves to 4-0, defeating their rivals in the Waterford Wildcats 49-19.
Williamstown dominates on the road against Ravenswood. They shut out the Red Devils 62-0.
The St. Marys Blue Devils get the win at home against Calhoun County 49-6.
After coming off its first win of the season last week, the Marietta Tigers were shut out at home against Claymont 14-0.
Frontier lost at home to the Dragons of Cameron 42-6.
And the Eastern Eagles improve to 4-0, as they defeated Portsmouth Notre Dame 12-7 at home.
Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.