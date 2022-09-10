2022 Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

A somewhat quiet night of football around the Mid-Ohio Valley, but that doesn’t stop Football Frenzy, as many great games were played, including a rivalry game in Washington County.

Fort Frye improves to 4-0, defeating their rivals in the Waterford Wildcats 49-19.

Williamstown dominates on the road against Ravenswood. They shut out the Red Devils 62-0.

The St. Marys Blue Devils get the win at home against Calhoun County 49-6.

After coming off its first win of the season last week, the Marietta Tigers were shut out at home against Claymont 14-0.

Frontier lost at home to the Dragons of Cameron 42-6.

And the Eastern Eagles improve to 4-0, as they defeated Portsmouth Notre Dame 12-7 at home.

