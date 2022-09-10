2022′s sternwheel festival marks this captain’s 30th year participating

Captain Lou Wendell spent two days traveling to the sternwheel festival by boat.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:33 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has drawn in crowds to Marietta’s shoreline for decades.

Among the boats that line the edge of downtown is a captain who’s been coming for 30 years.

Meet Captain Lou Wendell. He spent two days on the water to get here.

“I like the people. Marietta’s a beautiful little town to come to,” he said.

Rufus B ll is Wendell’s trusted sternwheeler.

Wendell claims it was once owned by Al Capone’s attorney.

“There are stories - a couple books out about Al Capone talking about being on The Freddy Boy. The original name of this boat was called The Freddy Boy,” he said.

Rufus B ll’s had plenty of adventures. Wendell spends weeks at a time on it each summer, traveling from sternwheel festival to sternwheel festival.

This year he’ll be on the river for about a month.

“It’s just the enjoyment of being so peaceful and quiet. We don’t have a TV on here. One time we had a tv but we took it off,” he said.

Wendell’s life revolves around boats. He’s spent 37 years in the boating business and still remembers the first time he saw a sternwheeler.

“And they had the Charleston regatta going on. We would come down and bring our cooler and get on the boulevard and they had the streets closed and see the sternwheel boats and there were so many boats out there. It was beautiful,” he said.

Still, one of the festival’s biggest pulls for Wendell is seeing old friends.

“We enjoy coming in prior to the festival because we get to see a lot of our friends and get to go out to a lot of different restaurants…,” he said.

Soon this captain will be off on his next adventure.

The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival will run through Sunday with live music, vendors, boat racing, and more.

