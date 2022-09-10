Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -- Firefighter responded to reports of a fire in an empty industrial storage building on Stauton Avenue twice Friday.

The empty building was reported on fire in the early afternoon and again, just before sunset.

Firefighters say a couch was set alight first, but was removed from the building and extinguished.

The later, a fire was started among office papers in the other end of the building.

There is no power to the building, and they are not certain if the owner is aware of the dual fires.

There is no insurance on the structure.

However, a person of interest was seen walking away from the burning building earlier in the day.

