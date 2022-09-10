West Virginia celebrates Bob Huggins day before his H.O.F induction

Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame
Bob Huggins set to be inducted into the Naismith Memorial Hall of Fame(wdtv)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 10, 2022 at 7:13 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared September 10 as Bob Huggins day.

The declaration spans statewide and will be celebrated annually.

Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four.

The legendary coach will be inducted into the HOF on September 10 at 7p.m.

WVU sports legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn will present Bob Huggins as a Hall of Famer.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parkersburg man pleads guilty to drug charge
Councilman Richards stepped down from his position on Parkersburg City Council September 9. His...
Parkersburg City Councilman Austin Richards steps down
Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
Woman arrested for leading deputies on chase
Six-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive in a pool near his home

Latest News

Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
Master Class
WVU Parkersburg is holding a unique master class
Captain Lou Wendell spent two days traveling to the sternwheel festival by boat.
2022′s sternwheel festival marks this captain’s 30th year participating
Washington County Health Department is now offering the new bivalent Covid booster.
New bivalent Covid booster now available at Washington County Health Department