West Virginia celebrates Bob Huggins day before his H.O.F induction

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia Governor Jim Justice has declared September 10 as Bob Huggins day.

The declaration spans statewide and will be celebrated annually.

Huggins has led his teams to 25 NCAA Tournament berths, including nine appearances in the Sweet Sixteen, four trips to the Elite Eight, and two appearances in the NCAA Final Four.

The legendary coach will be inducted into the HOF on September 10 at 7p.m.

WVU sports legends Jerry West and Rod Thorn will present Bob Huggins as a Hall of Famer.

