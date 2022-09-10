WVU Parkersburg is holding a unique master class

Master Class
Master Class(Sarah Coleman)
By Sarah Coleman
Published: Sep. 9, 2022 at 10:50 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

WVU Parkersburg is holding a very special opportunity for the community.

PCG Artist Development is a company from Nashville that is holding a master class in Parkersburg with the help of WVU Parkersburg.

It is an opportunity for people interested in going into entertainment to meet with coaches and learn more about life in the entertainment world.

A few members from PCG talked about how they hope to help the aspiring entertainers.

CEO of PCG, Bernard Porter said, “Really an understanding of where they are, and what they need to do. A lot of artists are lost in this day and time; they don’t know what to do. We’re going to try to help them understand what they need to do next; in their career development, and what the next steps are in all areas.”

Communication Coach Jeri Burgdorf said, “What I always work on is figuring out a way to remove the fear so you can be there, because if you don’t show up nothing else matters either way. So I am always teaching presents, even when I’m teaching something else.”

The master class is holding sessions tomorrow including a section where you perform in front of them and get feedback.

The class is taking place in a conference room attached to the Wood County Tax Office; a sign is on the sidewalk near the door.

For more information on this interesting master class, you can visit:

Master Class Information

