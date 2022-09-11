Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured

WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.

Law enforcement has confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle. Four were injured. One died.

The call came in around 6:30 PM Saturday evening.

It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road.

Wood County Sheriffs Department, Eastwood Fire Department, and EMS crews all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

