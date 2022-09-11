Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Law enforcement has confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle. Four were injured. One died.
The call came in around 6:30 PM Saturday evening.
It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road.
Wood County Sheriffs Department, Eastwood Fire Department, and EMS crews all responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.
WTAP will keep you updated as we learn more information.
