Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured

One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
By Laura Bowen
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.

Law enforcement has confirmed that there were five people in the vehicle. Four were injured. One died.

The call came in around 6:30 PM Saturday evening.

It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road.

Wood County Sheriffs Department, Eastwood Fire Department, and EMS crews all responded to the scene.

This is a developing story.

WTAP will keep you updated as we learn more information.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

