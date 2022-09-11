Marietta high school choir overcomes nerves performing in front of Ohio River Sternwheel festival

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Marietta high school choir performed in front of hundreds today at the Ohio River sternwheel festival.

With that many people looking on it’s easy to develop nerves and members of the choir would agree.

“I was a bit nervous, I mean I always am nervous before performances because I don’t know how exactly I’m going to do on that day. If it’s going to be a good day or not,” Vocal point member Kai Lopez said. “I was definitely nervous because I knew a lot of people would be here and then this morning with the rain I was like oh boy so definitely a lot of nerves going into it,” Vocal point member Sarah Burchett said.

The choir came together to put on a performance that everyone could be proud of.

“I think that I did really good and I think the choir did really good today. We sounded great during warmups, during the performance and everybody sounded really confident on their parts and it just went really well overall,” Burchett said.

The ability to perform in front of so many different ears was a memory and an honor that some members will cherish forever.

“It means a lot to be able to share our music and our passion just with having the sound we get to create just as a group of high school students really getting to share that message that music is just such a big deal especially to our high school,” Burchett said.

