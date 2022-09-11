Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 4:37 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WALKER, W.Va. (WTAP) - A UTV veered off the roadway, flipping over into a creek, killing the 18 year old driver Caleb Michael Vancamp, according to a press release.
There were four other passengers in the vehicle. All were juveniles. All were injured. Some were taken to the hospital, none with life-threatening injuries.
It happened on Blue Creek and Blaze Run Road in Walker.
Law enforcement were called to the scene around 6:30 PM Saturday evening.
The incident is still under investigation.
