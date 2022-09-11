Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Ohio River Sternwheel Festival has come to an end and like every other year this one ended with the annual car show in town.

Many cars from Camaro’s to pickup trucks were in attendance at the event and hundreds gathered to enjoy cars of all variety.

Some others at the event enjoyed the car show for a slightly different reason.

“I retired and we decided it was best to have four wheels instead of two wheels so we got into the old car craze. Something to do on the weekends,” Car collector, Steve Rose said.

Rose hopes that the car scene continues to grow as the years go on because of the family-like environment it has.

“Yeah we go to these car shows and usually we congregate with the same people but there’s new people that come up and ask you about the cars and you get a chance to talk to them and get other people interested in the cars,” Rose said.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.