West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021.

Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall.

Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes the enforcement they have been implementing has been part of the reason for that decrease.

“In our area, a couple of things education where we’re getting the word out to folks and they’re pushing the rehabilitation for people that are addicted to these drugs and then enforcement efforts. Getting these drugs off the street,” Deem said.

Deem reiterated that he believes the education factor as been the reason for the decrease statewide and will also be the reason it continues to decrease in the years to come.

