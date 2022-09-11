West Virginia has seen a decrease in overdose deaths since 2020

Wood County Sheriff
Wood County Sheriff(n/a)
By Kheron Alston
Published: Sep. 11, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention the state of West Virginia has seen a 3.6% decrease of overdose deaths from 2021.

Only five other states nationwide have seen a decrease in overdose deaths overall.

Locally Chief Deputy Mike Deem says that he believes the enforcement they have been implementing has been part of the reason for that decrease.

“In our area, a couple of things education where we’re getting the word out to folks and they’re pushing the rehabilitation for people that are addicted to these drugs and then enforcement efforts. Getting these drugs off the street,” Deem said.

Deem reiterated that he believes the education factor as been the reason for the decrease statewide and will also be the reason it continues to decrease in the years to come.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
Empty storage building catches on fire twice in one day
Councilman Richards stepped down from his position on Parkersburg City Council September 9. His...
Parkersburg City Councilman Austin Richards steps down
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers
Scores and highlights from Week 4 of M.O.V. High School football
2022 Football Frenzy Week 4 Recap

Latest News

Car show ORSF 2022
Ohio River Sternwheel Festival ends with annual car show
UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured.
Name of person who died in fatal UTV crash released
One person is dead after a UTV crash in Walker.
Fatal UTV crash leaves one dead and four injured
Marietta high school choir
Marietta high school choir overcomes nerves performing in front of Ohio River Sternwheel festival