13 million dollar Resiliency Center to be built in Downtown Parkersburg

Wood County Commission will be using 13 million dollars from their American Recovery Fund to build what they’re calling The Resiliency Center.

The new multi-use building is planned to go up in Downtown Parkersburg to help respond to community needs.

Officials hope the building will better serve Wood County after distribution issues were highlighted during the COVID pandemic.

Wood County Commission president Blair Couch said using the piece of property already owned by the county, just made sense.

The construction is set to begin and is hoped to be completed in the next 18 months, according to couch.

He said that after seeing the struggles through the COVID pandemic, it was important to create something new.

”We’ll be able to have drive through bays for vaccine distribution, flu shots, food distribution. We’ll have large meeting spaces...if we have an emergency, then we can use that as a shelter, you can use it as a warming center if people lose their heat. We can use it as a cooling center when the temperature raises. But the whole idea is, there’s nothing like this in Wood County. The ability to respond to different issues, that’s why it’s resilient. "

Below are some renderings of the center. The designs are still ongoing and may change as the process continues. You can find these at the Wood County Court House.

Wood County will be using 13 million dollars from its American Recovery Funds to build the multi-use building (Alexa Griffey)

