Country music star injured after tour bus overturns in crash

John Michael Montgomery suffered several broken ribs after his bus overturned on I-75 South
By Carissa Simpson and Andrew McMunn
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:51 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT/Gray News) – A country music star was injured after his bus overturned in Tennessee on Friday, according to authorities.

Musician John Michael Montgomery was traveling with his team on the way to a concert in North Carolina when the accident happened, he said in a statement.

The 2001 Prevost Featherlite was driving on I-75 near the Tennessee-Kentucky state line when it hit the embankment and overturned, according to the report. WVLT reports the right lane was closed for a few hours as crews worked to overturn the vehicle.

Montgomery said he suffered broken ribs and minor cuts due to the accident but is doing well. Others on the bus are also recovering from injuries, he said.

Montgomery released a statement addressing the accident:

Yesterday we had a serious accident on the way to a concert in North Carolina. Everyone that was on the bus is recovering from their injuries.

Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well. I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon. I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation. Thanks to everyone for their concerns.

Copyright 2022 WVLT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

