Downtown Throwdown returns to Parkersburg for the first time after pandemic break

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - For the first time since the pandemic the downtown throw down hosted by Downtown PKB will be held at bicentennial park.

The throw down will be this Saturday from 6-10 p.m.

The throwdown will have many beer trucks, enough BBQ to feed the entire community and live entertainment for all.

Tickets can be purchased before the event for $15 at Eventbrite and then the tickets will increase to $20 at the door. Officials that work with the event say purchasing tickets beforehand will help the process of getting into the event faster.

Executive Director of Downtown PKB, Amanda Stevens, says events like these not only bring the community together but they also help shine a spotlight on the great community that surrounds us.

“If you are looking for a chance to get outside to visit with people you haven’t seen in a while it’s almost like a big Parkersburg reunion and maybe stay after the event and check out some of the restaurants and bars down here because downtown has a lot to offer,” Stevens said.

We will have more coverage from the downtown throw down this weekend.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.