Gov. Justice calls for fourth special session

Three bills aimed toward economic development on agenda
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his State of the State Address in the House...
FILE - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice delivers his State of the State Address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Charleston, W.Va., Feb. 10, 2021. All 100 seats in the House of Delegates are up for election in 2022. The primary is May 10. (AP Photo/Chris Jackson, File)(Chris Jackson | AP)
By Alexa Griffey
Published: Sep. 12, 2022 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Governor Justice is asking the West Virginia Legislature to consider and vote on three bills.

According to a release from the Governor’s office, the first bill will provide that a Certified Industril Business Development Program will be created within the Department of Economic Development. According to the Governor’s proclamation, it will, “...encourage the continued development, construction, operation, maintenance and expansion in West Virginia of high impact industrial plants and facilities, in certain circumstances where the availability of electricity generated from the renewable sources is demonstrated to be necessary...”

Delegate Vernon Criss said this will help provide power for industrial sites.

The second bill is a supplemental appropriations bill. Criss explained that it details the transferring of $150 million dollars in general revenue funds to the Division of Highways for secondary road maintenance.

The third bill states the details on how the money will be spent. Criss explained that $125 million will go into the secondary road paving for this paving season, being done by November. The other $25 million will go towards additional equipment. Criss said the additional equipment is needed because supply chain issues have been creating difficulty in finding sufficient amounts of dump trucks and other equipment.

Gov. Justice has called for this fourth special session before the third special session has even concluded. It’s still in recesses as the house waits for the Senate’s decisions on its two bills, the personal income tax deduction and clarify abortion laws.

Delegate Bill Anderson said the economic development of the fourth session’s bills could be a good thing for the state.

“I think anytime we can do an economic development measure that will create jobs for West Virginians and add to our economy, it’s a good thing.”

Delegate Anderson said he was surprised the Governor called for a new session before the other has been concluded. He said he believes the Governor didn’t want these issues wrapped in in the two that haven’t been able to get agreement between the House and Senate.

